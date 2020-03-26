UNRWA says to deliver food to Gazan refugees’ homes amid coronavirus outbreak

GAZA, March 25 (Xinhua) — The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Wednesday that it will deliver food to refugees’ homes in the Gaza Strip amid coronavirus outbreak.

In a press statement, the UNRWA said the move is meant to to avoid refugees’ gathering at its food distribution centers in Gaza.

The statement came two days after the UN refugee agency announced its suspension of food supplies at distribution centers over the coronavirus concerns.

“The health condition of the refugees is a priority,” the UNRWA’s statement noted.

The UNRWA provides basic services, including health, education, sanitation and food supplies, for more than 1 million Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.