UNRWA to launch appeal in aid of Palestinian refugees amid COVID-19 outbreak

BEIRUT, April 17 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will launch an appeal for covering basic economic needs of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and Syria amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Asharq al-Awsat local newspaper reported on Friday.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 increased the suffering of Palestinian refugees in these two countries so we are working around the clock to secure more resources for the needs of refugees,” said Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini.

He said that the agency is taking measures to eradicate the virus in camps similar to measures adopted by host communities.

Lazzarini said that he will focus mainly on communicating with donor countries in Europe and the Arab region in the coming period in an attempt to increase financial support for the agency.

UNRWA provides humanitarian aid and support to around 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

The agency runs 709 schools that provide education to 532,000 pupils and 144 clinics, besides millions of refugees who receive food supplies in the five areas. Enditem