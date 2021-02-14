UNSC condemns attack against UN mission in Mali

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday condemned the attack on Wednesday against the UN mission in Mali, the MINUSMA.

The attack killed one peacekeeper from Togo and injured 27 others.

In a press statement, the UNSC members expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to Togo and to the MINUSMA. They wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured peacekeepers and paid tribute to the peacekeepers who risk their lives.

Underlining that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, the UNSC called on the transitional Government of Mali to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The UNSC members expressed their concern about the security situation in Mali and stressed that these heinous acts will not undermine their determination to continue to support the peace and reconciliation process in Mali.

The attack was launched against the MINUSMA’s base near the town of Douentza around 0700 GMT Wednesday, according to a MINUSMA statement. Enditem