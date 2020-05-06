Unscheduled for two months, surgical operations resume

A surgeon during an operation (illustration). – SUPERSTOCK / SUPERSTOCK / SIPA

They had been forced to deprogram all non-vital operations in order to devote themselves fully to the fight against the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, and as the epidemic continues to slow, hospitals and clinics

in the Pays-de-la-Loire region will be able to relaunch their surgical and medical activities, announces the Regional Health Agency. “Throughout this period, patients have given up on care, the chronically ill also need to be taken care of,” observes Jean-Jacques Coiplet, the director.

After nearly two months of downtime, activity should therefore resume gradually. The next few days will be devoted to reminding patients and restarting the ambulatory. With, always, eyes on the evolution of the epidemic to anticipate a second potential wave. Because the “white plans”, these crisis mechanisms, have not been lifted. “Health establishments must be able to rearm 356

resuscitation beds in 48 hours, “says the ARS. At the moment, tension is low in the region, with 18% of these places occupied.

“Specific barrier measures”

A few days ago, the Jules-Verne clinic announced that it was preparing for this much-anticipated resumption of activity for “all of its specialties”. The Nantes healthcare establishment, which has set up “specific barrier circuits and measures”, “encourages patients to come with their masks for the general public and to respect the hours of convocation for consultations or hospitalization”.