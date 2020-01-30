Unseen clips give intimate look into Kobe Bryant’s final Australian tour

Poignant behind-the-scenes moments of Kobe Bryant’s final speaking tour in Australia have revealed in the wake of his death.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion in two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, died on Sunday aged 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed nine, including his daughter Gigi.

Promoters who organised his final speaking tour in Australia in March last year released emotional clips showing Bryant in Melbourne, where he travelled for a one- night only speaking show at Crown Casino.

The video showed Bryant being greeted with high-fives and adoring chants from the crowd at Crown – and vision of basketball courts in the city’s neighbourhoods.

His accommodation at Crown Towers was seen in the clip, which also captured the moment he left the city on his private jet.

During his talk in Melbourne, Bryant spoke about his mind set and what others can do to achieve their own goals, no matter how big or small.

‘Do what you love. At the core of everything that we do is to love and be loved. And that means each other,’ he said.

‘That means with a particular craft, with ourselves, don’t compromise the love that you have for something because you decide to take an easier route, or you decide to take a safer route.

‘Do what you love to do, do it to the best of your ability.’

The touching tribute came on the same day his last interview in Australia, from the same trip, resurfaced.

Bryant was candid about his love for his daughters and wife, speaking with honesty that showcased why the NBA legend was so widely admired across the globe.

Bryant talked about his adoration of his daughters with former AFL star Brendan Fevola, 39, who is also a father to four girls.

Bryant joked that living in a house with all women meant nobody seemed to take him seriously.

‘We know there’s pretty much nothing we can say because anytime we say something, we’re basically speaking to ourselves,’ he said.

‘We’re never right. You might as well turn around and speak to the wall because nobody is listening to you.’

The interview was conducted just months before Bryant and his wife of 19 years, Vanessa Bryant, 37, welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri, in June 2019.

Kobe heaped praise on his girls, calling his eldest daughter, Natalia, 17, a talented volleyball player, and said Gianna – nicknamed Gigi – had inherited his love for basketball.

‘[Gigi] is basketball obsessed. She learned how to play a year and a half ago, she practises everyday … she’s going for it,’ Byrant told Fevola.

‘Our little one… I don’t know what she’s gonna do, but this kid is a little tornado. She doesn’t sit down for anything. You turn your back for one minute and she’s all over here … like, ”What are you doing”?’

Fevola admitted he often felt like he was a ‘servant’ to his four daughters, Mia, 20, Leni, 12, Lulu, eight, and Tobi, four months, with his wife of nine years, Alex Fevola.

‘Girls are the best, they do run the world, they tell me everyday they’re the boss and we’re just their servants,’ he told Bryant.

The basketballer responded: ‘Hey man, that’s a beautiful problem to have, brother.’

On Sunday, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when the helicopter they were travelling on crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

All nine people onboard the Sikorsky S-76 died in the horror crash.

The chartered Sikorsky S-76B was a luxury twin-engine aircraft often used by Bryant in traffic-jumping hops around the LA area´s notoriously congested sprawl.

It was heading from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County when it crashed in Calabasas.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.