Unsolved crimes are being investigated, including an OAP burglary 10 days before a woman, 86, was murdered with “high levels of violence.”

Unsolved crimes are being investigated, including an OAP burglary that occurred ten days before a woman, 86, was murdered with “high levels of violence.”

A manhunt has been launched for a “highly violent” predator who brutally murdered a pensioner in a terrifying raid.

Freda Walker, 86, was found dead in her 50-year-old home, while her husband Kenneth, 88, remains hospitalized with “horrific” life-threatening injuries.

The pair were discovered in the quiet Derbyshire village of Langwith Junction on Saturday morning, following the terrifying attack.

After a neighbor discovered the couple with the horrific injuries around 9.30 a.m., emergency services arrived.

The couple was described as “nice people” in the community who were “well-known.”

Kenneth, a retired mining safety inspector, had celebrated his 88th birthday the week before the brutal attack.

A 40-minute drive away, cops are investigating a similar incident in which an elderly couple was violently assaulted while sleeping in their beds.

An elderly woman suffered a broken jaw and severe swelling in her arm after being attacked by the suspect in Trowell, Notts, who demanded money from them on January 6 just after midnight.

Both incidents have resulted in no arrests, and officers are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that they are looking into “all lines” of inquiry, including other unsolved violent attacks in the area.

Detectives are now urging anyone in the area to remain vigilant and, if necessary, call 911.

The shocking incident involved a “serious level of violence,” according to Derbyshire Police.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett stated, “This couple was well-known here.”

Many of their acquaintances, I’m sure, were shocked by this horrific incident.

“I implore anyone with information about this incident to contact me as soon as possible.”

“I can confirm that no arrests have been made and that this is not a domestic incident,” says the spokesperson.

“The incident also featured a high level of violence, and we’re doing everything we can to figure out what happened and who was to blame.”

“If you were in the area between January 14 and 15, please contact police officers as we are particularly interested in finding anyone who may have dashcam footage and anyone in the area who has CCTV.”

“What I do recommend is that people maintain a high level of security in their homes.”

“They should keep their doors and windows locked, and no strangers should be allowed in.”

Any valuables should be kept hidden.

“And being able to contact someone in the event of an emergency…

