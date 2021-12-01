Unsticking Insulate Britain protesters from major roads cost police nearly £2 million.

It has been revealed that COPS spent nearly £2 million ‘unsticking’ crusties from Insulate Britain protests on major highways.

The massive policing bill comes as the Home Office announces a slew of new powers aimed at preventing eco-terrorists from “locking-on” at demonstrations and wreaking havoc.

Cops will be able to seize chains, glue, and bamboo scaffolding from eco-extremists under powers added to the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill today.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police revealed that policing ‘Insulate Britain’ cost £1,961,616 between September 13 and October 10 this year.

“We have seen individuals lock themselves to the drive shafts of vehicles, locked together in tubes encased in concrete, locked onto structures at height, and glued to roads,” said Sir Steve House, Deputy Commissioner of the Met.

“Safely removing these lock-ons necessitates the deployment of specialized policing teams to potentially high-risk environments, which takes time and resources.

“It is time for our officers to be removed from their local communities and policing priorities.”

“We’ve seen some of the most self-defeating and dangerous protests in recent years, with people gluing themselves to roads and locking themselves to vehicles and buildings, causing serious disruption to the law-abiding majority across the country,” Home Secretary Priti Patel continued.

“These are self-serving actions that divert police resources from protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Ministers also want to make locking-on a criminal offense punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Blocking a highway would result in the same penalty.