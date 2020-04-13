Unsurprisingly, Macron introduces prolonged arrest until May 11

This Monday, April 13, the French president revealed the extension of the confinement till May 11. A choice not surprisingly however which, reminds the international press, does not stop us from already taking into consideration the method out of the crisis.

“The results remain in. In recent days, the variety of resuscitation clients has actually decreased. Hope is reborn “, recognized Emmanuel Macron, this Monday, April 13, during his fourth speech since the start of the situation. Nonetheless, he added: “We need to proceed our initiatives and proceed to apply the rules. […] This is why the strictest containment should still continue. Up Until Monday, May 11. “

An anticipated choice and no shock. See some titles from the foreign press which, even prior to this intervention, had actually suggested the extension of the confinement, without giving a precise day. And permanently factor, notes the spanish media ABC, although “the health and wellness situation seems to be boosting, it is sensible to maintain and also even strengthen the problems of arrest “. If, as the French head of state mentioned, “The nation has actually seen a small decrease in extensive care admissions in the last four days, the stress stays solid in healthcare facilities”, note El Periódico. In total, France taped Sunday, April 12, 13,832 people who passed away from Covid-19.

“Macron in social setting”

On the researchers’ side, there seemed to be no question: “The scientific council [réclamait] confinement a minimum of till completion of April “, bear in mind Time. The”General manager of WHO [avait] seriously advised that lifting the limitations too promptly might result in a second wave of the pandemic “, total El Periódico. And Also Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the scientific board, wondered about by The night, suggested that longer arrest ” [permettrait] to prepare ourselves “, of “Free up beds”, of “Relieve the medical care system a little“, From”slow-moving the rate of infection blood circulation “, of “Set up the tests, the brigades to determine those impacted, as well as the digital system to follow them”…for the future deconfinement.

Later On, Emmanuel Macron likewise discussed it because he introduced the progressive reopening of crèches, schools, universities and senior high schools from May 11, however preserving, on the other hand, the closure of places collecting the public. He likewise assured enormous examinations and masks to the French, as well as help to services and low-income family members. A speech that echoes the last evaluation of the Time worrying the head of state, also if it was composed before the speech:

Emmanuel Macron in social mode. Plainly: yes like the head of state engaged on the “front” of the war versus the coronavirus. But there is no doubt of showing up “above ground”, much from the concerns of the population. “

Typical life is still much away

Due to the fact that it should be said that the risk of this speech was high, still indicates Der Standard. The president needed to both “justify the extension containment “,” reassuring the French “ yet additionally “defend oneself versus accusations of “state exists” which he has been the subject of for a few days. The Austrian everyday adds: “The French understand the danger of a’ 2nd wave’ [de proliferation de l’épidémie], yet Macron and his government are under wonderful pressure. The head of state has actually shed a lot of appeal. “ And in certain, after its “Flip-flops” on using masks. Due to the fact that, the paper still analyzes, the most awful for the president currently would be “General loss of confidence” while, “In such a significant situation, national union or at the very least the assistance of the best number is vital”.

This is probably why Emmanuel Macron chose "humbleness" to address the French, finds The Guardian. "On a number of occasions, he confessed that the battle against the pandemic had fallen short", but that in the future the exec would assume its duties.

Any kind of “The question will be to have the ways of our passions”, seems to answer Jean-François Delfraissy in The evening. The aim will be to give the adequate number of masks and tests that the country has done not have considering that the start of the situation.

But what seems safe for El Periódico, is that “Normal life, or the new normal that those that describe the post-confinement world are speaking about, does not seem to be a truth up until September”.

