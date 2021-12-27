Until 4 p.m., a winter weather advisory is in effect.

The winter weather advisory has been extended to 4 p.m.

The winter weather advisory for central Pennsylvania has been extended by one hour, until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

It’s Monday.

McKean, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Perry, Dauphin, and Lebanon are among the counties affected by the advisory.

Forecasters predict that freezing rain and drizzle will turn to rain and drizzle, with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.