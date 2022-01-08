Until February, Virgin Atlantic has canceled all Hong Kong flights.

Until February, Virgin Atlantic has canceled all flights to Hong Kong.

Due to ongoing travel restrictions, VIRGIN Atlantic has been forced to cancel a number of flights until February.

All routes from London Heathrow to Hong Kong have been suspended until February 7, according to an email sent to passengers with Hong Kong flights.

“As a result of Covid-19 and changing global travel restrictions, we’re constantly reviewing our flying program,” says the email, which was shared on social media.

“Unfortunately, this has necessitated some schedule adjustments and cancellations.”

“We regret to inform you that, in order to work with authorities to overcome current operational challenges on this route, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all London Heathrow to Hong Kong passenger services until February 7, 2022.”

“We continue to carefully evaluate the conditions under which we can operate our routes, while Covid related restrictions change dynamically,” a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told Sun Online Travel.

“Following a thorough examination of our London Heathrow – Hong Kong schedule, we have made the difficult decision to extend the temporary suspension of all passenger services until February 8, 2022, as we work with authorities to address current operational challenges on this route.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers, and we will be in touch with them as soon as possible to discuss their options, which include a full refund.”

“We hope to resume this service as soon as possible, providing vital connectivity for customers and global supply chains between the UK and Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong announced earlier this week that eight countries have been added to their list of countries with inbound flight bans, which will take effect on January 8.

The UK, France, Australia, the United States, Canada, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines are all included.

The ban will last at least two weeks, but it could be extended.

Hong Kong’s ban is the latest setback for British tourists hoping to travel abroad.

Other countries are enacting new travel restrictions, such as Spain and Cyprus, which require Covid tests from all visitors, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Instead, some countries are easing restrictions; Germany has lifted the UK ban, and France has confirmed that some restrictions will be eased.

From tomorrow, the UK will lift a number of travel restrictions related to tests and isolation periods – here’s what you need to know.