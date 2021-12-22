Until the owner hears a faint meow, the cat survives 9 days in tornado debris.

Until the owner hears a faint meow, a cat survives 9 days in tornado debris.

THE CITY OF LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble nine days after a tornado destroyed his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, when he thought he heard a faint meow.

It immediately gave him hope that Madix, his office cat, was still alive, despite the fact that he hadn’t seen him since the storms hit.

Gibson claimed he tried for a few days to find the solid black cat with yellow eyes who liked to greet customers at his rental business but gave up.

“I don’t know how anything could’ve survived the tornado, let alone the destruction that came with it,” he said.

Gibson heard a faint noise while standing in the rubble on Sunday afternoon.

“I thought I heard a meow, and I thought it was my imagination, so I called out his name, and he meowed again,” Gibson explained.

He couldn’t find Madix right away because the noise was muffled, so he summoned some employees to assist in the search.

The cat was discovered in a hole beneath the rubble not long after.

“Placing him in my arms was just an incredible feeling,” Gibson said.

“If cats have nine lives, he probably used up about eight of them over the course of nine days.”

Madix was unharmed, aside from being very hungry and thirsty.

Gibson said he took Madix home and plans to keep him as a house cat for the rest of his life.

Gibson said the story of Madix the survivor is gaining traction in Mayfield, where a long-track tornado leveled large sections of the town.

“It’s a blessing for people to hear the story because it teaches them that good can come from bad.”

Madix has fulfilled his mission on this planet if it inspires even one person.”