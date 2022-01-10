Unvaccinated Ikea employees who need to self-isolate no longer receive sick pay.

Ikea has eliminated sick pay for non-vaccinated employees who need to self-isolate.

Unvaccinated Ikea workers have been told that if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, their sick pay will be reduced.

Staff who are not vaccinated may receive as little as £96.35 per week under Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) obligations due to the new covid sick pay rules, which require them to isolate for 10 days.

The average pay at Ikea varies between £400 and £450 depending on your location, so this amount barely meets the legal minimum.

Despite the news, Ikea, which employs over 10,000 people in the UK, has stated that “mitigating circumstances” will be taken into account.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the company later clarified that the policy only applies to unvaccinated workers with “high levels of absence.”

“We understand that this is an emotional topic, and all circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” a spokesperson for the furniture retailer said. “Anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager.”