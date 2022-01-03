Unvaccinated parents die of Covid hours apart on the same day, leaving four children behind.

Alvaro Fernandez, 44, and his wife, Sylvia, 42, died on the same day after failing to get their vaccinations.

The couple had been married for 25 years after meeting when they were both just 15 years old in high school.

Alvaro and Sylvia had four children together, including twins who are 17 years old.

According to family, the couple died within hours of each other on December 19 after contracting Covid just days before.

Neither of them had been injected.

Alvaro had actively refused the vaccine, while Sylvia had been open to it but had not received her first dose on time, according to family.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to support their four children who have lost their mother and father.

Alma Hernandez, Alvaro’s sister, told NBC Los Angeles that her brother had declined the vaccine.

Despite the fact that he had underlying health issues, such as diabetes, he was able to achieve this.

“He wanted to wait and do more research,” she explained.

He looked things up on the internet.

He wasn’t interested in believing everything he heard on the news.

“It’s kind of an eye opener for everyone in my family that anyone who isn’t vaccinated should get their vaccines as soon as possible.”

Alma has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“This is going to be a long-lasting loss,” she wrote.

Being abandoned by their parents and forced into adulthood while still children.

“I appreciate any assistance you can provide during this difficult time.”

More than 383,700 COVID cases and more than 6,000 deaths have been reported in San Bernardino County, where the couple lived.

“My brother and sister-in-law were very close,” Alvaro’s brother Salvador Fernandez said.

“They had been sweethearts in high school.”

They’ve been together since she was fifteen years old.

“You can’t have one without the other.”

Omicron is fueling a worldwide outbreak of Covid infections, with record numbers of infections reported.

On December 30, global daily cases peaked at 1.9 million.

However, a slew of studies have found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

