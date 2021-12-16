Unvaccinated people continue to make up the majority of severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to new data from central Pennsylvania.

As of Monday, 79 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to Penn State Health had not received their full vaccination.

In total, 161 adults and three children were admitted to four Penn State Health hospitals with COVID-19.

There were 38 adults and one child in intensive care, as well as 26 adults who needed to be ventilated.

108 adults and two children are not fully vaccinated among the 140 patients whose vaccination status is known.

Twenty-seven of the unvaccinated patients were in intensive care, with six requiring ventilator support.

There were 32 fully vaccinated patients in total, six of whom were in intensive care and four of whom were on ventilators.

Patients are considered fully vaccinated at Penn State Health, as in most hospitals, if they have received the entire vaccination regimen, usually two doses, and it has been at least two weeks since their last dose.

The vaccination status of 21 of the patients is unknown, according to Penn State Health.

They aren’t included in the vaccinated and unvaccinated patient breakdowns, which are updated several times a week on a dashboard.

Doctors and hospitals continue to emphasize the high proportion of COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated in an attempt to persuade people to get vaccinated, claiming that the numbers show that vaccinated people are far less likely to become seriously ill.

The majority of vaccinated people who become severely ill are elderly and have a number of long-term medical issues that have weakened their immune systems, according to the doctors.

Furthermore, some vaccinated patients who become ill may have gone more than six months since their last shot, indicating that their immunity may be fading if they haven’t received a booster.

Several hospitals in central Pennsylvania post and update information about COVID-19 vaccination status on a regular basis.

As of early Tuesday, 94 of 119 COVID-19 patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, or 79 percent, had not been vaccinated.

Twenty people out of 119 were vaccinated, making up 18% of the total.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, with 86 percent of them being unvaccinated.

Seventeen of the patients were on ventilators, and 82% of them had not been vaccinated.

Lancaster General Hospital, according to Penn Medicine…

