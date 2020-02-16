Up to 5000 koalas survived Kangaroo Island bushfires – as rescuers struggle to feed other wildlife

Wildlife rescuers are racing to ensure koalas and other animals caught in this summer’s devastating bushfires are saved.

The massive inferno which engulfed Kangaroo Island in South Australia in January destroyed more than 210,000 hectares – about one-third of the entire island.

The koala population has been drastically reduced to just 5,000 compared to nearly 60,000 before the horrific fires, Wildlife, Ecosystems and Habitat Bushfire Recovery Taskforce chairwoman Felicity-Ann Lewis said.

Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park manager Sam Mitchell took in 600 koalas to help rehabilitate but only half survived due to lack of habitat.

‘I have plantations on my own property so we have enough to feed them but that will only last a few months,’ he told Adelaide Now.

‘You go out there and see there was one or two trees that didn’t burn and you’ll see 30 koalas in there.

‘Kangaroo Island was considered the insurance population – the chlamydia-free population of koalas – so when you have anywhere up to 60,000 that’s a pretty good number that could save the species, and now we’re down to 10,000 so that’s another problem.’

Dr Rachel Westcott, a coordinator for South Australian Veterinary Emergency Management, said they are still struggling to find more koalas.

‘Either the losses are a lot more than estimated, or there are areas we haven’t got to,’ she told 10Daily.

‘We’re finding a lot of dead bodies, deceased things, animals against fences where they couldn’t get out.

‘The landscape looks like it’s been hit by a nuclear bomb.’

A GoFundMe page launched in January has raised a staggering $2,432,070 – exceeding the initial $15,000 goal.

The biggest challenge rescuers are facing is the lack of habitat as koalas and other animals struggle to find vegetation to eat.

Ecologists have found more habitat further up on the island but there is not enough for 5,000 koalas.

‘We don’t have the resources to bring 5,000 koalas somewhere to feed them. At this stage people are just being calm and waiting to see how this pans out,’ Dr Lewis said.

Further to that, the Environment Department is building fences to control wild cats and foxes who are threatening native animals.

Despite the drastic decrease in the number of koalas, the department is confident the population would recover after a successful regrowth from just 18 animals in the 1920s.