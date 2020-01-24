Up to six people are killed in mass shooting in Germany 

Six ‘family members’ have been killed and two more people injured in a mass shooting at a German hotel this afternoon.

The shooter opened fire at the building shortly after midday in the southwestern town of Rot am See, Baden-Wuerttemberg, 105 miles northwest of Munich.

Heavily armed cops were scrambled to the scene and the suspected gunman was arrested. There are reports that the 37-year-old German man may have had a ‘personal motive’.

Germany news site Spiegel Online reports the victims were all members of the same family attending a gathering.

Two people were confirmed injured by police, who downgraded the number of non-fatal casualties from ‘several’.

Spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier said: ‘According to my information, there were six dead and several injured.

‘We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker. In any case, we have no information on further suspects.’

Initial information suggests the victims and the suspect knew each other and there is no indication more suspects were involved.

A second police spokesman Holger Binert aid: ‘We have arrested a suspect,’ adding that initial information suggested the suspect and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Pictures from the scene show a large police presence in what appears to be a residential neighbourhood.

Forensic teams were also seen entering the building to comb for evidence.

A press conference was due to be held in the nearby town of Ellwangen later this afternoon.

The shooting took place near the train station at Rot am See, a town of 5,200 residents near Stuttgart, capital of Baden-Wuerttemberg state.

Aalen police urged people to “refrain from speculation” about the shootings in a message on Twitter.

Mass shootings are a comparatively rare occurrence in Germany, although in October a far-right attacker shot two people dead in eastern city Halle after trying to get into a packed synagogue with home-made weapons.