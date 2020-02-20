UPDATE 1-BP halts output at North Sea ETAP platform…

LONDON, Feb 19 – BP halted production at its ETAP platform, which connects seven oil and gas fields in the British North Sea with the Forties Pipeline System and the CATS gas terminal, after a problem with its power generation system, the company said on Wednesday.

It also evacuated 66 of the 134 people working on the platform

“We are working to resolve the power generation issue,” BP said in a statement.

ETAP´s production is between 30,000 and 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It feeds into the Forties Pipeline System and the CATS gas terminal.

