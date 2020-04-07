Update: China publishes timeline on COVID-19 information sharing, int’l cooperation

Medical workers from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University pose for a group photo in “Wuhan Livingroom” makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) — China on Monday released a detailed timeline of the country’s response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), chronicling the main facts and measures it has taken in the global joint anti-virus efforts.

Based on media reports and information from the National Health Commission, scientific research institutions and other departments, the timeline offers a glimpse of China’s efforts in timely releasing information, sharing experience in epidemic prevention and control, and advancing international exchanges and cooperation.

The timeline recorded major events from late December 2019 to March 2020.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a speech via video during a virtual Briefing on China’s Experience on COVID-19 Response in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2020. (National Health Commission/Handout via Xinhua)

The COVID-19 epidemic is a major public health emergency that has spread the fastest, caused the most extensive infections and been the hardest to contain since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the document said.

With the joint efforts of the whole nation, the positive trend in preventing and controlling the epidemic in China has been constantly consolidated and expanded, and the restoration of normal production and daily life has been quickened, according to the timeline.

The timeline noted a “formidable challenge” to global public health security as the pandemic has recently been spreading rapidly in the world.

According to data from the World Health Organization, COVID-19 had affected more than 200 countries and regions with over 1.13 million confirmed cases by Sunday. ■