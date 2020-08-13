Update: Chinese envoy warns against unilateralism in responses to COVID-19

“Unilateralism is a one-way train heading to a dead end,” a Chinese envoy said. “We should give stronger support to the UN and better meet challenges and pursue common development through multilateral cooperation.”

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has brought tremendous impact and challenges to the world, said Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations. “However, we have every reason to believe that humankind will eventually prevail and make the world a better place.”

To make that happen, he said, the international community must be united and uphold multilateralism.

Countries are dependent on each other and have a shared future. No one can artificially sever the ties that connect them. Unilateralism is a one-way train heading to a dead end, Zhang told an open debate of the Security Council on pandemics and the challenges of sustaining peace.

“We should give stronger support to the UN and better meet challenges and pursue common development through multilateral cooperation.”

Zhang stressed the need to uphold justice and the rule of law.

“International law and the norms of international relations are important guarantees for international fairness and justice. All countries should honor their commitments and fulfill due responsibilities and obligations. We cannot allow the practice of power politics, bullying and exceptionalism to take the world back to an age of the jungle.”

He called for respect for science and support for technological progress.

Advances in science and technology are the common pursuit of humankind. Everyone is entitled to a better life. So are those in developing countries, said Zhang.

The practice of putting up artificial barriers to hinder other countries’ scientific and technological development, and to interfere with market competition for selfish gains is immoral, irresponsible, and against one’s own interests, he said. “It is our sincere hope that UN members and the international community will act together, shoulder responsibilities together, share the benefits together, and jointly build a better future for all.” ■