Update for Hillary Clinton in 2024: A re-election bid to ‘take on Donald Trump’ and replace Joe Biden has been suggested.

Update for Hillary Clinton in 2024: A re-election bid to “take on Donald Trump” and replace Joe Biden has been proposed.

HILLARY CLINTON may be able to make a dramatic comeback and run for president in 2024.

According to two top Democratic operatives, Clinton would be the best choice to lead the party in the next presidential election in 2024, where she could face Donald Trump for the second time.

“Given the likelihood of the Democrats losing control of Congress in 2022, we can expect Mrs.

Clinton will begin positioning herself as an experienced candidate capable of leading Democrats down a new and more successful path shortly after the midterm elections, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Douglas E Schoen and Andrew Stein.

Clinton has recently given several interviews, sparking speculation that she is planning a comeback.

If she runs for president, President Joe Biden may be replaced by the Democratic Party.

If Biden runs for President again in 2024 and is elected, he will be 81 years old when he is sworn in.

That would make him the world’s oldest president.

Is it possible for Biden to be replaced?

If Hillary Clinton runs for president, it is possible that the Democratic Party will replace Vice President Joe Biden.

‘A new and more successful path has been discovered.’

