Update: German gov’t plans to support companies in switching to production of medical products

BERLIN, March 31 (Xinhua) — The German government is planning to support local companies when switching to the production of medical products such as face masks, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday.

“We need our own production in this country, which we have to set in place for this time,” said Scholz in Munich. There were already quite a number of German manufacturers who were willing to change their production.

Scholz stressed that the government was making “financial commitments that are necessary so that companies would now, to a certain extent, take the risk of switching production and producing things that they might not be able to produce forever.”

In the future, Germany would need a law to “ensure medical supply,” especially for medical products such as face masks and medicines in Germany, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told newspaper Bild on Tuesday.

It had become necessary for Germany to pass a law to guarantee basic medical services in the country but also to establish reserves. “For things that may never happen, may occur very rarely, but when they do, they are existential for all of us,” said Seehofer.

On Tuesday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany increased by 4,615 within one day to 61,913, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

The number of deaths in Germany increased to 583 on Tuesday from 455 a day earlier, said RKI.

RKI President Lothar Wieler warned at a press conference that he assumed the “mortality rate will increase” in Germany.