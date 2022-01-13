Update on Brian Laundrie: A Moab police investigation is looking into whether Gabby Petitio would still be alive if the case had been handled differently.

The Price City Police Department’s Captain Brandon Ratcliffe released a statement about the investigation, addressing the many “what-ifs” in the case.

“As part of this investigation, there have been many ‘what-ifs,’ the most important of which is: Would Gabby be alive today if this case had been handled differently?” Ratcliffe said.

“That is an impossible question to answer, despite the fact that many people would like to know the answer.

Nobody knows and never will know the specifics of that question.

“It’s my job to provide information about the specifics of this investigation and whether it was handled properly.”

The Moab City Police Department handled a domestic dispute between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Utah, weeks before her remains were discovered in Wyoming, according to a nearly 100-page report released Wednesday.

The report’s front-page summary stated, “After a formal complaint was filed with the Moab City Police Department, an independent law enforcement agency has completed a thorough review of the August 12, 2021, domestic violence incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.”

The officers who responded to the incident, according to the report, made “several unintentional mistakes,” including failing to cite Ms.

“I’m filing a petition for domestic violence.”

After much criticism of the officers, a formal complaint was filed with the police department, alleging that they treated Petito as the abuser, not the victim.

“The City acknowledges that this finding may raise questions, and the issue is examined extensively in the investigative report,” the City of Moab Utah wrote in the report, while revealing that Gabby should have been cited for domestic violence.

Brian Entin of NewsNation discussed the significance of the traffic stop.

“What happened during the traffic stop and how the two officers handled the traffic stop had an impact on the entire thing,” he explained.

“If things had gone differently during this traffic stop, we wouldn’t even be doing this story right now.”

This is why the report is so vital.”

The report suggested that the Moab Police Department’s policies and training be improved.

“Additional training in domestic violence investigation, as well as additional legal training to ensure officers understand state laws and statutes, are among the recommendations.”

“Improving the review process for incident reports, conducting an overall policy review, and conducting a software review.”

The report also discovered that the original 911 caller never received a statement recommending…

