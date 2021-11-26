Update on Brian Laundrie’s autopsy – Gabby Petito’s stepfather pays emotional tribute to her on her first Thanksgiving without her

Gabby Petito’s stepfather pays emotional tribute to her on her first Thanksgiving without her after Brian Laundrie’s autopsy.

GABBY Petito’s stepfather wrote an emotional Thanksgiving letter to his family after Gabby and his mother died within months of each other.

Jim Schmidt, who is married to Gabby’s mother Nicole, shared a photo of his mother’s grave with the caption, “Went to visit mom today.”

Grandma and Gabby, this was our first Thanksgiving without her.

“I miss you all so much.”

I’m sure you’re all keeping an eye on us.

Life is a true gift, and I cherish every moment of it.

Be present with your family at all times and live life to the fullest.”

Schmidt’s tweet follows Gabby’s mother’s first public statement following Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results, in which she expressed gratitude for “every moment.”

Laundrie’s death was ruled a suicide by coroners on November 23 – weeks after his remains were discovered in the Florida wilderness – before the heartfelt statements.

“Gabby will forever remind me to be grateful for every moment, every breath, and every memory,” Nichole Schmidt wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll always treasure what I’ve had and what I have now, and live with love, laughter, and gratitude.”

On Instagram, she posted a photo of a mountain range from the Gabby Petito Foundation.

“In the blink of an eye, it could all be taken away,” reads the caption on the photo.

Always be thankful.”

“We miss you Gabby Petito,” the YouTuber’s father Joe Petito tweeted.

You should be with us, but all we have now are photographs.”

According to the Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino, Gabby’s fiancé died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” he said in a statement.

“Chris and Roberta are still grieving the loss of their son, and both families are hoping that these findings will bring closure.”

Nichole’s tweet comes just days after the Petito-Schmidt family’s lawyer said they wouldn’t comment on Laundrie’s autopsy results.

The Schmidt and Petito families were “aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby’s murder,” according to a statement.

“The United States Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office have requested that Gabby’s family not make a statement at this time.”

“The family was told not to say anything and to let the FBI finish their investigation.”

The family was also told to wait for a decision from the US Attorney’s Office on whether or not any more people will be charged.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

