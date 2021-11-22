Update on Kyle Rittenhouse’s interview: Tonight on Tucker Carlson, the teen makes his first TV appearance.

After being found not guilty in his high-profile murder trial last Friday, KYLE Rittenhouse will make his first TV appearance on Tucker Carlson tonight.

Rittenhouse tells Tucker Carlson in a preview of the interview released over the weekend that he supports Black Lives Matter and that the Kenosha shooting had “nothing to do with race.”

“This case has nothing to do with race,” the adolescent explained.

It was about exercising one’s right to self-defense.”

Rittenhouse went on to say that “peacefully demonstrating” is something he supports.

After a dramatic trial, the teen sobbed as he was acquitted of five criminal charges.

Rittenhouse was photographed leaving in a car minutes after the verdict was announced, smiling in exclusive photos published by The Sun.

After shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as Gaige Grosskreutz, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, he was charged with their murders.

On Monday night, at 9 p.m., the interview will air.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS WHO OFFERED KYLE INTERNSHIP SHOULD BE EXPULSED, SAYS CORI BUSH.

Mr. Representative

Kyle Rittenhouse has reportedly been offered an internship by Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans.

Mr. Rep.

Cori Bush called for her expulsion on Twitter.

Just to be honest, coming to work feels increasingly dangerous every day.

These individuals not only contribute to the spread of violence.

They’re now actively recruiting someone whose sole qualification is assassinating people who stand up for Black lives while getting away with it.

They need to be kicked out. https:t.coww7JFEWfXS

In response to the internship offers, Rittenhouse’s lawyer stated that pursuing a career in politics for his client would not be a “wise” decision.

Rittenhouse is reportedly interested in pursuing a career as a nurse.

BRUCE SCHROEDER, JUDGE ON SNL, IS Mocked.

Mikey Day played Judge Bruce Schroeder in the skit, titled Jeanine Pirro Cold Open.

Kyle Rittenhouse was referred to as “my client” by Schroeder in the skit.

UNDER FIRE FOR KHLOE KARDASHIAN

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had something to say about Kyle Rittenhouse’s court case.

After the teen was found not guilty on all counts, she tweeted that she was “speechless and disgusted.”

Fans, on the other hand, reacted angrily to Khloe’s tweet, expressing their disappointment that she spoke out about the ruling but has yet to address the Astroworld tragedy earlier this month.

RITTENHOUSE: ‘I’M SO HAPPY EVERYTHING WORKED OUT’

Kyle Rittenhouse said in a car after the verdict, “The jury reached the correct verdict.”

Self-defense is not against the law.

“I’m pretty sure they came to the…

Just being real: every day it feels more and more dangerous coming to work. Not only do these members fuel violence. Now they’re actively recruiting someone whose sole qualification is killing people standing up for Black lives and getting away with it. They must be expelled. https://t.co/ww7JFEWfXS — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 20, 2021

December. Tucker Carlson Originals. Fox Nation. pic.twitter.com/Pf8xOInARn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 20, 2021