Update on the Stimulus: This group of Americans may be eligible for up to (dollar)5,000 in payments.

While it does not appear that a fourth stimulus payment will be made to Americans anytime soon, there is one group of people who may be eligible for a government payment in 2022.

According to a Nasdaq.com report, “individuals who added a child to their family in 2021” may be eligible for a nice little chunk of change — (dollar)5,000.

You read that correctly.

And here’s how it works: starting in 2021, there was a built-in stimulus payment of (dollar)1,400 per dependent, as well as an expanded Child Tax Credit worth (dollar)3,600 for children under the age of 6 and (dollar)3,000 for children ages 6-to-17.

According to the report, anyone who had a child last year “counts as a dependent for both purposes of the stimulus checks as well as the Child Tax Credit.” The IRS “wouldn’t have known about this child yet when it was sending out these payments” in 2021, according to the report.

That means that those who fall into the category will be able to get their hands on the (dollar)5,000 in no time.

According to the report, anyone who added an older dependent “such as parents who adopted a child over the age of 6′′ are also entitled to the (dollar)1,400 check as well as the expanded Child Tax Credit,” but they would receive (dollar)4,400 instead of (dollar)5,000.

But let’s return to those who had children in 2021.

According to the report, if you have more than one child, such as twins, the credit could be worth (dollar)10,000.

And all you have to do to get paid is file your tax return for the year 2021.

Anyone who falls into one of these categories will want to file their taxes as soon as possible.