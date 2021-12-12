Update on the tornado: Jeff Bezos has been chastised for celebrating the Blue Origin space mission following the collapse of an Amazon warehouse, which killed six people.

Update on the tornado: Jeff Bezos has been chastised for celebrating the Blue Origin space mission after an Amazon warehouse collapsed, killing six people.

JEFF Bezos is facing backlash after praising his Blue Origin space flight rather than the collapse of one of his Amazon warehouses, which killed six people.

A tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, trapping around 100 workers inside.

As a result, six of them died.

When he went on social media to celebrate a successful landing of one of his Blue Origin missions, the Amazon founder made no mention of the tragedy.

“Happy crew this morning in the training center,” the billionaire captioned a photo of “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, a daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, and four others on Instagram.

The majority of the comments congratulated Bezos on his successful mission, but some were less complimentary.

One user suggested that you should be more concerned about the tornado situation.

“Will any of your Amazon employees be able to fly?” another inquired.

The shaming of the billionaire continued on Twitter.

“Workers at the Amazon warehouse in Evansville, Illinois died as a result of being forced to work in a tornado so that Jeff Bezos could fly himself into space,” one user wrote.

“SHAME ON JEFF BEZOS!!!” wrote one user in all caps.

Teams of search and rescue workers are on the scene of the collapsed warehouse, attempting to assess the situation and locate those who have yet to be found.

After the building collapsed around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, approximately 30 people were rescued.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that members of our Amazon family have died as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, Illinois,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, their families, and everyone else affected by the storm.”

We’d also like to express our gratitude to all of the first responders on the scene for their continued efforts.

“We’re continuing to provide assistance to our local employees and partners.”

Bezos has yet to respond to the incident.

Clayton Cope, 29, was one of the victims of the collapse who attempted to warn his coworkers about the tornado.

His mother, Carla Cope, told The Daily Beast, “He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado]was coming.”

“He was a wonderful man with a big heart.”

Clayton’s mother went to the warehouse looking for her son after the storm passed by on Friday.

Clayton didn’t make it, she found out hours later from authorities.

Cope described the experience as “gut-wrenching, nauseating, and heartbreaking.”

Clayton “loved riding his Harley and fishing” when he wasn’t working, according to his mother.

