Update: Xi in Wuhan vows victory over coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sends regards to medical workers who have been fighting the epidemic on the front line day and night, by video calls at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

WUHAN, March 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to resolutely fight for a victory in the war against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during his inspection in the outbreak epicenter Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for firm, solid and meticulous prevention and control efforts to defend Hubei and Wuhan.

Xi said after hard work, the situation in Hubei and Wuhan has shown positive changes with important progress, but the prevention and control task remains arduous.

Xi stressed continuing to take epidemic prevention and control as a task of paramount importance. ■