Update: Xi inspects COVID-19 scientific research, diagnosis and treatment

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday inspected the scientific research on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as the diagnosis and treatment of the disease in his visit to two institutes in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University Monday afternoon, learning about the progress on the vaccine, anti-body, medicine and fast testing kit research and application.

Xi expressed regards to experts and researchers and chaired a symposium to listen to the views and advice from officials of relevant departments and researchers. ■