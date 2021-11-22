Updates for Thanksgiving Day 2021 – The Macy’s parade has revealed six new balloons this year, ranging from Baby Yoda to Pokemon.

Updates for Thanksgiving Day 2021 – The Macy’s parade has revealed six new balloons, ranging from Baby Yoda to Pokemon.

Six new balloons will debut in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Last year’s Thanksgiving parade was a smaller pandemic occurrence, so the holiday tradition is returning this year.

Baby Yoda, Ada from Ada Twist, Scientist, and a new Ronald McDonald are among the new ballons for 2021.

A Pokemon-themed balloon with Pikachu and Eevee, as well as Tiptoe, a Macy’s balloon puppet, and Macy’s Toni, the bandleader bear, will make their debut.

On the Upper West Side on Wednesday, November 24, the parade’s balloons will be inflated.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on November 25 and will be televised.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Thanksgiving Day live blog…

WHO ARE THE PERFORMERS IN THE PARADE?

Carrie Underwood will be the headliner this year, as the event returns to its in-person format after going virtual due to COVID-19 in 2020.

The “Before He Cheats” singer will kick off the holiday season with a song from her holiday album, My Gift (Special Edition), which was released on September 25.

Other parade performers include Kristin Chenoweth and Darren Criss.

Kim Petras, Chris Lane, Andy Grammer, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, and Peacock’s Girls5eva cast will also be performing.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will revert to its pre-pandemic form this year, with a new route across Manhattan, high-flying helium balloons pulled by handlers, and crowds welcomed back to cheer on the performers.

According to NBC, Baby Yoda is invited to the party for the first time.

WHEN DOES MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE TAKE PLACE?

The 95th annual march, which was halted last year due to pandemic restrictions, will resume this year.

15 gigantic character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, over 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, and nine performance groups, as well as Santa Claus, will be featured.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

All time zones will be able to enjoy the parade because the start and end times are the same.

PARADE AT MACY’S ON THANKSGIVING DAY

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the world’s largest parade, is held in New York City by Macy’s, the largest department store company in the United States.

The parade began in 1924, making it the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States, after America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

