Updates for Thanksgiving Day 2021 – Trump issues a holiday statement following the Macy’s parade and teases a run for the presidency in 2024.

IN HIS THANKSGIVING MESSAGE TO THE COUNTRY, FORMER President Donald Trump may have hinted at a second presidential run.

“A very interesting time in our country,” Trump said in a statement. “But don’t worry, we will be great again – and we will all do it together.”

“We will never allow America to fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction.”

There are too many generations of greatness relying on us.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving with the knowledge that a bright future awaits!”

Trump has hinted that he wants to run for President again after failing to do so in the 2020 election, but he has yet to formally challenge current President Joe Biden.

He told Fox News that he will decide whether to run again after the 2022 midterm elections.

“I’m certainly thinking about it,” he said, “and we’ll see.”

“To be honest, I think a lot of people will be very happy with the decision, and it will most likely be announced after the midterms.”

For the latest news and updates on Thanksgiving Day, visit our live blog…

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PART 2 OF BALLOON BLUNDERS

The big blue hedgehog “smashed into the lamp post, broke the lamp post, and a large part of the lamp went and, it looked like it smacked this fella on the back,” said Mike Goldenthal, who witnessed the incident from his apartment.

The balloon was deflated almost immediately, and it did not complete the parade.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: BALLOON BLUNDERS

Strong winds blew the Sonic the Hedgehog balloon into a pole on West 58th Street in 1993.

Sonic the Hedgehog couldn’t cope with the high winds and was struck in the left eye by a lamp post.

A section of the balloon tore as a result of the impact, and a piece of the streetlight fell into the crowd.

The balloon mishap injured a 10-year-old girl and an off-duty police officer.

A woman was also exposed to helium fumes.

Each of the three victims was treated on the spot.

BLUNDERS IN BALLOONS

These are the most famous balloon accidents from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, ranging from Sonic bursting to a cat nearly causing a plane crash.

The magnificent annual event has come a long way since its inception on November 27, 1924, when it was known as the Macy’s Christmas Parade and featured no massive floating balloons.

With decades having passed since the first parade, here’s a look back at some of the most shocking mishaps.

WHAT MAKES THE DALLAS COWBOYS AND THE DETROIT LIONS DIFFERENT?

With so much to be thankful for this year, we wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/yeaoQouEr5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 25, 2021