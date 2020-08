KABUL, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Ten Afghan civilians were killed in two separate improvised roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday, local sources confirmed.

Seven civilians were killed in a roadside bomb explosion midday on Sunday in Ghazni province, eastern Afghanistan, while three civilians were killed in a similar incident on Sunday morning in Jawzjan province, north Afghanistan, according to spokesmen of local governments in the two provinces. Enditem