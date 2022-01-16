‘Urgent’ action, including a VAT cut, is needed to reduce the impact on UK consumers, according to the Scottish Government.

‘Urgent’ action, including a VAT cut, is required to reduce the impact on UK consumers, according to the Scottish Government.

According to Scottish Ministers, a reduction in VAT and additional Cold Weather Payments could help to mitigate the impact on consumers ahead of an increase in the energy price cap in April.

The Scottish Government has said that urgent action is needed to reduce energy bills, including a VAT cut, as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

Ministers have urged the UK government to provide targeted assistance to low-income people ahead of an increase in the energy price cap in April.

It comes as pressure mounts on the government to protect households from the crisis, with experts predicting a 50% increase in bills in the Spring, equating to hundreds of pounds more.

Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson and Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison wrote to UK Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, requesting a four-nation discussion on the issue.

“In addition to what suppliers [have]already been asked to do to support those in need, the UK government must urgently take further tangible actions,” it said.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve been urging the UK government to expand the Warm Home Discount scheme to help more vulnerable households.

“We’ve outlined how the Scottish Government could implement this as part of a unified, more flexible poverty plan for Scotland.”

“However, time is running out to put in place any kind of replacement scheme for next winter; how these levy-funded schemes operate from April is still in your hands, and a clear, prompt decision is now required.”

It went on to say that the Scottish Government was already taking steps to ease the burden on customers, but that most of the power over energy markets was reserved for the UK government.

The ministers stated that lowering VAT would be “one of the most simple means” of alleviating consumers’ short-term financial stress.

“We would also urge you to make additional payments for those eligible for Cold Weather Payments as a means of targeting support for those on the lowest incomes, including pension credit recipients,” they continued.

“We would appreciate an assurance because meaningful collaboration between the UK Government and the devolved nations will be a critical component of any effective response to this situation.”

