ZAGREB, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Croatian Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that a Kiowa military helicopter had crashed at 11:06 a.m. local time (1006 GMT) into the Adriatic Sea between Zablace and Zlarin in the Sibenik archipelago.

The helicopter was on a triangular flight that began at 10:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), it said, adding that two naval police vessels were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident.

No information of causality is available at this time.