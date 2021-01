PARIS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — To stem the spread of coronavirus, France will close its borders to countries outside the European Union except for essential travel, starting from Sunday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday evening.

“Any entry into France and any exit from our territory to or from a country outside the European Union will be prohibited, unless there is a compelling reason, from 00:00 on Sunday,” said Castex following a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace. Enditem