Urgent recall of popular RoyalBaby Kids’ bikes sold over fears the brakes don’t work

Popular children’s bicycles Royalbaby Kids’ Bikes have been urgently recalled over fears that the brakes are not sufficient.

The bikes were sold through Mighty Ape Australia and were also available on eBay and Amazon between 14 September 2018 and 29 November 2019.

The urgent recall comes as the bikes that were sold through Mighty Ape do not have a rear back-pedal brake.

Because of this they do not meet mandatory Australian safety standards.

This raised concerns that children would not be able to brake properly when only using hand brakes.

The product safety recall notice said: ‘In the absence of a rear back-pedal brake, children may not be able to brake sufficiently using the hand brakes, which may result in an accident and injury to the rider.’

The safety requirement was broken on both boys and girls bikes and affected products named ‘Royal Baby: Jenny’ and ‘Royal Baby: Space shuttle’ among others.

A RoyalBaby Kids’ Bikes spokesperson said: ‘While the absence of a rear back-pedal brake is a safety concern as children may not be able to brake sufficiently using the hand brakes, there have been no reports of injuries or incidents to date.’

Customers were urged to immediately stop using the bikes and organise a return to [email protected] so that Mighty Ape Australia could refund the products.