Urgent: UK bans arrivals from South American countries, Portugal over new coronavirus variant

LONDON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The British government on Thursday announced its decision to ban arrivals from more than a dozen South American countries and Portugal from Friday due to an outbreak of a new coronavirus variant.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “I’ve taken the urgent decision to BAN ARRIVALS from ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, CAPE VERDE, CHILE, COLOMBIA, ECUADOR, FRENCH GUIANA, GUYANA, PANAMA, PARAGUAY, PERU, SURINAME, URUGUAY AND VENEZUELA — from TOMORROW, JAN. 15 at 4 a.m. following evidence of a new variant in Brazil.”

“Travel from PORTUGAL to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil,” he added.

