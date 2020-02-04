Urgent warning as pesto sauces sold at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi are recalled over health fears 

An urgent warning has been issued over several varieties of popular pesto sauces sold across Australia at Woolworths, Coles and Aldi.

Bottles of Providore Italian Tomatoes, Grana Padano Cheese Pesto and Sacla pesto varieties have all been recalled over fears they may contain peanuts.

Anyone who has a peanut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction to the product, Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said.

Providore’s pesto is sold at Woolworths and Remano’s pesto is available at Aldi – while Sacla can be bought at all major Australian supermarkets.

Products with the best before date of September, 30, 2022, should be returned to the supermarket it was purchased from for a full refund, the recall notice said.

The products have been sold in NSW, ACT, VIC, SA, WA and QLD.