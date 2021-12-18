Uri Geller claims that aliens have been visiting Earth for thousands of years and are preparing to’make contact’ with humans.

The 74-year-old psychic, who is known for his ability to bend spoons, told Infosurhoy that extraterrestrials exist and that he has personally witnessed UFOs.

His far-fetched claim comes as NASA documents reveal that the space agency believes aliens have already visited Earth.

Uri claims to have seen alien crash wreckage at NASA and has had previous encounters with UFOs while working for the CIA.

“I believe they are observing us,” the mystic from Israel told Infosurhoy.

I’m not sure what they want.

“However, I believe they’re preparing us for contact as part of the Steven Spielberg landing scenario, which will be spectacular.”

“They’re almost certainly going to crash into the White House lawn or somewhere nearby.”

All of our science fiction films featuring alien encounters will come to fruition.

“I don’t think we’re talking about tens of thousands, if not hundreds of years.”

If I had to guess, I’d say it’ll happen in 60 to 75 years.”

Uri was referring to recent Pentagon videos that show UFOs darting around at speeds that human-built aircraft can’t match.

He believes the footage, which appears to show advanced technology, proves that our extraterrestrial visitors aren’t here to harm us.

“There is no doubt in my mind that they are gentle, and I’ll tell you why: if they weren’t, we would have been annihilated a long time ago,” he said.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

It’s never been seen before that they can move in such erratic ways.

It’s awe-inspiring.”

He went on to say, “I believe the Pentagon knows a lot more than we do, but they’re not telling us.”

Uri claims that in the 1970s, he showed renowned German rocket scientist Wernher Von Braun a piece of a crashed alien spacecraft while the Israeli was using his power to aid the CIA.

At NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre, mutual friend Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on the moon, introduced the two.

“We descended three flights of stairs into the building after driving with Wernher Von Braun and were given orange coats similar to those worn on Antarctic expeditions (complete with blue NASA embroidered badges),” he explained.

“The freezer doors were opened, and they were heavy and thick.”

My eyes couldn’t believe what they were seeing, but I’d known since I was five years old.

“He showed me a piece of a crashed plane, much to my surprise…

