Ursid meteor shower 2021 LIVE – The longest night of the year, the December solstice, is the best time to see an incredible light show in the sky.

Ursid meteor shower LIVE 2021 – The longest night of the year, the December solstice, is the best time to see a spectacular light show in the sky.

This week, the final meteor shower of 2021 will illuminate the night sky.

Every year, the Ursid meteor shower occurs between December 17 and December 26, peaking on December 21 and continuing into December 22.

Experts estimate that up to ten meteors can be seen per hour during the peak.

The incredible event occurs around the time of the December solstice, which marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Another meteor shower isn’t expected until April, so this could be your last chance to see one for a while.

Part two of our investigation into the origins of shooting stars

When a meteor hits the ground, the resistance of the air on the meteor causes it to become hot, and the air around it to glow, earning it the nickname “shooting star.”

They frequently have a streak of light behind them, which is caused by the super-heated rock’s remains burning up as the meteoroid falls to Earth.

What are the causes of shooting stars?

Despite their name, shooting stars (also known as falling stars) have nothing to do with stars.

The streaks of light you see are caused by meteoroids, which are small bits of dust and rock that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

What is a meteor shower, and how does it happen?

When space rocks, also known as meteoroids, collide with the Earth’s atmosphere, meteor showers occur.

A meteor shower occurs when a large number of rocks fall from the sky at the same time.

Because meteoroids are often so small that they burn up in the atmosphere, there is little chance of a collision.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation from which the meteors appear to come.

What is the Winter Solstice, and how does it affect you?

The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, or the day with the fewest sunlight hours.

In Latin, the word solstice means “the sun stands still.”

This is because it marks the maximum tilt away from the Sun of one of the Earth’s poles.

What is the likely number of meteors?

Experts estimate that during the peak of the Ursid meteor shower in 2021, up to ten meteors will be visible every hour.

When is the Ursid meteor shower scheduled to occur?

Every year, the Ursid meteor shower occurs between December 17 and December 26.

This year’s peak is expected on December 21 and will last until December 22.