Uruguay reopens borders to citizens, foreign residents

MONTEVIDEO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Uruguayans and foreign residents will be able to enter the South American country starting on Monday, after six weeks of a total border closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement by President Luis Lacalle Pou.

The country can take this step because it has not reached the number of positive cases predicted in December, when an exponential increase was forecast, Lacalle Pou said when announcing the measure.

Other controls that have been lifted include the prohibition of public shows and the closing of restaurants and bars until midnight, although the provisions must be endorsed by local authorities first.

However, some measures implemented since Dec. 21, 2020 “remain in force,” such as a ban on crowds and capacity limits in medium and long distance buses.

Lacalle Pou also noted that for those entering from abroad, compliance with quarantines will be strengthened.

As of Sunday, Uruguay had accumulated 41,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 436 deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health. Enditem