Uruguay’s new President Luis Lacalle Pou (L) smiles after receiving the presidential sash from outgoing Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez during his inauguration ceremony, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on March 1, 2020. Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party (PN) was sworn in on Sunday as the president of Uruguay for the period of 2020-2025. (Photo by Nicolas Celaya/Xinhua)