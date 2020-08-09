Urumqi strengthens management of entry, exit trips amid epidemic resurgence

URUMQI, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The major transport hubs in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have intensified measures against the COVID-19 resurgence in the region.

Both the airport and railway stations in Urumqi have adopted a closed-off management for inbound and outbound passengers, including screening for COVID-19, taking temperatures, and timely arranging medical observation for passengers with abnormal body temperature, overseas travel history or from key epidemic areas, said the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters at a press conference on Sunday.

Passengers should carry certificates of negative nucleic acid test results within seven days and show their health codes when entering Urumqi, according to the headquarters.

Special channels have been opened at the airport to provide manual verification and registration services for those who can not fill in their information by scanning the QR code. Enditem