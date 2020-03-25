US agitate economic threat to Afghanistan

The United States bangs its fist on the table in Afghanistan. Mike Pompeo, the head of the American diplomacy Mike Pompeo announced the reduction of a billion dollars of the aid to Afghanistan. A decision that follows his failure to negotiate with Afghan leaders. The Secretary of State had made an eight-hour surprise visit to Kabul, during which he had talks with President Ashraf Ghani and with ex-executive chief Abdullah Abdullah, who also proclaimed winner of the presidential election of September 28, tainted with accusations of fraud. Its objective was to encourage them to form a unity government.

In the Afghan capital, the Secretary of State notably met President Ashraf Ghani and ex-chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah, who also declared himself victorious in the presidential election of September 28, tainted with accusations of fraud. He said he gave them an “urgent message” to “compromise” by forming a unity government capable of negotiating with the insurgents – the next step in the peace process that is slow to materialize.

But the two men then told him “their failure to reach an agreement on an inclusive government,” said Mike Pompeo. Because of this “failure”, which the United States “deeply regrets”, he announced that American aid to Afghanistan would be reduced “immediately” by a billion dollars, and by another billion in 2021 if the impasse continued. Wielding the carrot and the stick, he promised that aid could eventually be restored if Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah could reach an agreement.

The Doha agreement in danger

The political crisis in Kabul threatens to overturn the process started by the agreement signed on February 29 in Doha. After 18 years of war, the longest in American history, this text provides for the gradual withdrawal within 14 months of all American and foreign forces from Afghanistan, on condition that the insurgents keep their security commitments and start peace negotiations unpublished direct talks with the Kabul government. But these inter-Afghan negotiations, which were originally scheduled to start on March 10, have already lagged behind due to this institutional crisis, as have the dealings of Kabul-Taliban prisoners provided for in the agreement.

New sign that the Donald Trump administration is determined to leave Afghanistan in the run-up to the November presidential election in the United States, Mike Pompeo confirmed that the American withdrawal was continuing despite these blockages. In Qatar, the Secretary of State also met, apart from the media, “Taliban officials”, including their chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar, “to urge them to continue to respect the agreement signed last month. last, “said her spokesperson.

Complicated discussions

The Afghan government and the rebels had initial discussions on Sunday – via videoconference due to the Covid-19 pandemic – on the release of prisoners, a crucial step in the face of possible peace talks. Other virtual meetings are planned to overcome the blockages. The measure, which was included in the US-Taliban agreement, not ratified by Kabul, provided for the release of up to 5,000 rebels against the release of 1,000 members of the Afghan forces. The exchange was to take place before March 10 and therefore before the date initially scheduled for the opening of negotiations on the future of Afghanistan, but it was delayed due to disagreements between the two camps.

President Ghani, who was initially opposed to such a measure, then proposed the release of 1,500 Taliban prisoners before the inter-Afghan talks, and then the 3,500 detainees who remained over several months, if the violence decreased. The rebels rejected this compromise. Meanwhile, violence continues in Afghanistan. Mike Pompeo admittedly welcomed the fact that the insurgents had stopped targeting foreign troops, therefore believing that they were keeping their commitment to “reduce violence”. But the Taliban have not ended their offensive against the Afghan forces.

In addition to these fights, there are fears that a large-scale health crisis will soon hit Afghanistan, with the arrival in recent weeks of tens of thousands of Afghans returning from Iran, one of the countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. With an extremely precarious health system after 40 years of war, it is unlikely that Afghanistan can cope with such a crisis.