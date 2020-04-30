US and China block UN resolution to spit on WHO’s handling of pandemics

The United States and China remained in dispute on Thursday over a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a 90-day humanitarian break in conflicts worldwide in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stalemate – beyond a mention of the World Health Organization – leaves little hope of a quick vote as the Security Council has trouble finding an answer to the global crisis and has remained largely silent since the one-time pandemic began to kill tens of thousands of people and the Closure of economies around the world.

“It’s a big standoff, no one moves,” a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“We’re stepping on water,” said another.

At a press conference, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regretted the impasse.

“It is imperative that countries come together and that the great powers can overcome their difficulties for the Security Council to become more active and effective,” he said.

“We need the unity and strength of the international community. All of our efforts depend on strong political support.”

The text, written by France and Tunisia and received by AFP, has been under discussion for weeks.

It calls for a 90-day humanitarian break to help the most vulnerable populations involved in conflicts around the world, including in Afghanistan and Yemen.

The draft also supports a Guterres March 23 plea for a global ceasefire to facilitate the fight against the corona virus.

However, Washington and Beijing are not sure how to refer to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the text.

The role of WHO in dealing with the pandemic was slandered by US President Donald Trump, who complained that the corona virus was not transparent and suspended US funding for it. China responded with additional funding.

China “insists on a mention of the World Health Organization” in the text, while the United States does not want it, several diplomats said and asked for anonymity.

“We do not comment on the ongoing negotiations,” the State Department said in the Security Council when asked about the standoff.

No response has been received from the Chinese mission to the United Nations.

The co-authors of the text, like the rest of the Security Council, must wait for a compromise between the two permanent members, each of whom has a right of veto.

No progress has been made since the beginning of the week, other diplomats added.

A vote was expected this week, and Guterres has been pushing for a vote for more than a month. However, this seems less and less likely in the short term due to the disagreement between the United States and China.

“I am particularly concerned about the lack of sufficient solidarity with developing countries – both in terms of equipment to respond to the COVID 19 pandemic, which could spread like wildfire, and to deal with the dramatic economic and social impacts “said Guterres.

A diplomat said there is likely to be no vote this week. “Let’s see if there will be anything new next week,” said this diplomat.

The stalemate could end quickly if the US and China find a compromise, said a Western ambassador. The WHO mention is just a side issue in a draft that focuses on supporting a ceasefire in around 20 war or conflict zones around the world, said this ambassador.

At the moment, the resolution has a gap in which the WHO mention should go and how it will be shaped will be decided at the end of the negotiations. France and Tunisia could simply choose to delete such a mention altogether, although China could reject this idea with the support of Russia.

With the exception of a virtual meeting on April 9, the Security Council remained silent about the greatest global crisis since World War II.