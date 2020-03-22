US capital announces first coronavirus death

WASHINGTON

The U.S. national capital announced Friday its first recorded coronavirus death as the country seeks to rein in the outbreak inside its borders.

The District of Columbia said in a statement that the victim is a 59-year-old male who was admitted to the hospital last week with a cough and fever, and who later tested positive for the virus. He also had other unspecified “underlying health conditions,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a solemnly-worded statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends,” said Bowser. “As a community, we must continue to support one another during these uncertain times. Everyone must do their part so that we can blunt the spread and protect our families, friends, and neighbors.”

There are over 14,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., and 210 deaths, according to a running tally being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.