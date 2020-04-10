US: CNN says VP’s office stops officials from appearing

WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s office is barring the nation’s top health officials from appearing on CNN in an act of retribution, the network reported Thursday.

The action is being taken after CNN opted not to air the White House’s daily coronavirus news conference in full. The network usually airs only President Donald Trump’s question and answer portion of White House news conferences.

During the remainder of the briefing, CNN said it typically uses screen time to fact-check and evaluate the president’s remarks. The briefings often run long, and it is not uncommon for remarks to exceed two hours.

Pence’s office will only allow Dr. Deborah Birx, who is leading the president’s coronavirus task force, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, to appear on the network if it airs the remainder of the briefings that include Pence and other task force members.

“When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air,” a Pence spokesperson told CNN.

Pence’s office has prevented experts from appearing on the network for a week. Neither Birx nor Fauci have appeared on CNN since last Thursday.