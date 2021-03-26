US college requires students to be vaccinated for fall

ANKARA

A major public university in the US state of New Jersey announced Thursday that all students planning to attend classes in person this fall must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“In parallel, we continue to strongly urge all Rutgers faculty and staff to get immunized against COVID-19 at the earliest opportunity,” the Rutgers University president’s office said in a statement.

The university added that the shots authorized for use in the US – Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson – will be acceptable.

As of 2015, Rutgers has total enrollment of some 68,000 students.

Rutgers also said the state has approved university clinics giving shots to faculty, staff, and students once doses become available, which has yet to happen.

Out of 173 million distributed doses in the US, 133 million have been administered as of early Thursday – ahead of the target set by the Biden administration this January.

But so far, only 47.4 million people, or 14.3% of the US population, have gotten two doses, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).