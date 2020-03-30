US congressman tests positive for coronavirus

ANKARA

U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from South Carolina, and Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania, announced Friday that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Cunningham said he self-quarantined on March 19 after he learned that he had been in contact with a member of Congress who had since tested positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham said he got tested Thursday following his doctor’s advice after the loss of ability to taste and smell — potential symptoms of coronavirus — and learned results on Friday.

“While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine,” he said. “I will continue to tele-work from home as Congress conducts its ongoing response to this public health crisis and my office will continue its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry.”

He also welcomed that the massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed from House of Representatives Friday.

“Just now, the House passed bipartisan legislation that includes provisions I fought for and secured to deliver much-needed relief for South Carolina families and small businesses,” Cunningham said.

Kelly said in a statement that he went through a similar process after he began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week.

“My test came back positive this afternoon. Thank you to my doctor Bill DiCuccio and the staff at Butler Memorial for their excellent care,” he said. “My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover.”

Cunningham and Kelly are now the latest members of Congress who were diagnosed with the disease, joining Rep. of Florida Mario Diaz-Balart, Rep. of Utah Ben McAdams and Senator of Kentucky Rand Paul.

The U.S. became the country where most coronavirus-related cases have been seen in the world with more than 97,200 cases, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. The U.S. has now 1,478 fatalities from the pandemic, while more than 860 people recovered so far.