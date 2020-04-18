US coronavirus death toll exceeds 37,000 mark

ANKARA

The U.S. reported 3,800 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, surpassing the 37,000 mark, according to the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

Data compiled in the university’s running tally counted 37,084 deaths and 706,832 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in number of coronavirus infections and deaths, followed by Italy and Spain in both.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with over 22,700, while Spain has the second-highest confirmed cases with nearly 192,000.

More than 60,500 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York remains the worst-hit state amid the pandemic, with 13,202 deaths and more than 235,300 cases, followed by the adjacent New Jersey with 3,840 deaths and over 78,400 cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.27 million confirmed infections globally and over 156,000 deaths, while more than 579,000 have recovered.