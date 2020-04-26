US coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

WASHINGTON

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 50,000 mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Friday.

The Maryland-based university’s running tally counted 50,031 deaths and 870,468 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead worldwide deaths related to the virus after Italy reported 25,549, followed by Spain with 22,524.

Nearly 81,000 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 20,982 deaths and more than 263,400 cases, followed by New Jersey with 5,426 deaths and over 100,000 cases.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said the US could be in a “much better place” by early summer if mitigation efforts continue to fight the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a White House coronavirus task force briefing, Pence said the New York metro area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Detroit and New Orleans all appear to be past their peak.

“Our task force believes that if we continue these mitigation efforts in the days ahead, if states implement their policies, we do believe by early summer we could be in a much better place as a nation, with much of this coronavirus epidemic behind us,” he told reporters.

“We’re making meaningful progress.”

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.7 million confirmed infections globally with over 192,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 752,100 have recovered.